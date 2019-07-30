GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

Both GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.90 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTx Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

GTx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors GTx Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.