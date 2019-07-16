GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparing side by side

Since GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GTx Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GTx Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% are GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -12.24% weaker performance.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.