GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GTx Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

GTx Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta and it is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GTx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GTx Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 20.7%. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year GTx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.