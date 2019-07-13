GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.98 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates GTx Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

GTx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.06 beta is the reason why it is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given GTx Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 324.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTx Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 87.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year GTx Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.