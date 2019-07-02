GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.78 N/A 0.73 62.31

In table 1 we can see GTx Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

GTx Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown GTx Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 50.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GTx Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 85%. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year GTx Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats GTx Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.