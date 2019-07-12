GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Comparing side by side

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 3.09 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GTx Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GTx Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 21.13%. Insiders held roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats GTx Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.