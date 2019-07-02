GTx Inc. (GTXI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Contrasting side by side

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.92 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.43 beta means GTx Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. GTx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GTx Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 36.23% and its average target price is $114.64.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held 17.7% of GTx Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year GTx Inc. has stronger performance than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.