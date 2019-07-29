GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

Since GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GTx Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Volatility & Risk

GTx Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GTx Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.3. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GTx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GTx Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 18.28% and its average target price is $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares and 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year GTx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats GTx Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.