GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Contrasting side by side

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 63.37 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates GTx Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GTx Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.43. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. GTx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given GTx Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, which is potential 660.06% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year GTx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats GTx Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.