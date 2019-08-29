Gtt Communications (Put) (GTT) Shares Declined While Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.33 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Swedbank Has Decreased Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (GTT) by 82.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 127,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 27,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 154,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.21 million shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS

Swedbank decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 150,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 618,396 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.56M, down from 768,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $192.15. About 464,196 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.36 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Gro (NYSE:UNH) by 25,570 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $353.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 22,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM).