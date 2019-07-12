Gtt Communications (Put) (GTT) Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Matthew 25 Management Raised Its Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (GTT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 603,407 shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Facebook, Aiming for Transparency, Details Removal of Posts and Fake Accounts; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 19/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Alex Stamos is leaving Facebook, more to come from @richardjnieva; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 23/05/2018 – Facebook suggests no compensation for European users affected by data breach; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (Call) by 28,700 shares to 227,100 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus Intl Inc by 169,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc (Put).

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.29% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,975 are held by Harvest Inc. Deccan Value Investors Lp stated it has 1.20 million shares. Acg Wealth owns 35,184 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.37 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 3.22M shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Com holds 84,214 shares. Highland Capital Management Lp owns 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,903 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 369,174 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt has 5,818 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il invested 9.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 838,174 were accumulated by Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 73,918 were accumulated by Middleton Ma.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp by 255,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

