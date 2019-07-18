GTT Communications Inc. (GTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. 29 0.47 N/A -4.70 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 199 13.81 N/A 0.29 715.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GTT Communications Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -60% -6.1% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.66 beta means GTT Communications Inc.’s volatility is 66.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SBA Communications Corporation has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTT Communications Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, SBA Communications Corporation has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. GTT Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GTT Communications Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 220.51% for GTT Communications Inc. with consensus target price of $45. Meanwhile, SBA Communications Corporation’s consensus target price is $229.6, while its potential downside is -0.95%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, GTT Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than SBA Communications Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.6% of GTT Communications Inc. shares and 96.2% of SBA Communications Corporation shares. About 28.6% of GTT Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of SBA Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -19.31% -35.67% -9.39% -22.37% -46.98% 13.4% SBA Communications Corporation 1.18% 3.59% 14.14% 22.68% 33.17% 29.96%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc. has weaker performance than SBA Communications Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SBA Communications Corporation beats GTT Communications Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.