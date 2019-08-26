GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Reaches $8.98 After 3.00% Up Move; Irobot (IRBT) Sellers Increased By 0.43% Their Shorts

The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 233,576 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated ConnectionsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $506.13M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $9.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTT worth $15.18M more.

Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) had an increase of 0.43% in short interest. IRBT’s SI was 8.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.43% from 8.46M shares previously. With 780,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s short sellers to cover IRBT’s short positions. The SI to Irobot Corporation’s float is 31.52%. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 436,493 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $50 highest and $900 lowest target. $36’s average target is 300.89% above currents $8.98 stock price. GTT Communications had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. Oppenheimer maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) rating on Thursday, February 28. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $50 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $506.13 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 2 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. iRobot has $96 highest and $7500 lowest target. $85.50’s average target is 39.09% above currents $61.47 stock price. iRobot had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 26.

