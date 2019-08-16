GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Reaches $8.50 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at PLUS PRODS COMMON SHARES CANADA (PLPRF) Lowered By 8.01%

The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 380,472 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENTThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $479.07M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $9.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTT worth $28.74 million more.

PLUS PRODS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) had a decrease of 8.01% in short interest. PLPRF’s SI was 52,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.01% from 57,400 shares previously. With 113,700 avg volume, 1 days are for PLUS PRODS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)’s short sellers to cover PLPRF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.85% or $0.148 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 7,142 shares traded. Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $479.07 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $50 highest and $900 lowest target. $36’s average target is 323.53% above currents $8.5 stock price. GTT Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of GTT in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why GTT Communications Stock Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TEVA, GTT, GVA and EVH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MNK, JE, GTT and EVH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In GTT Communications, Inc. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Plus Products Inc: California Cannabis Edibles Company with Amazing Potential – Profit Confidential” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plus Products reports preliminary 2018 unaudited revenues of $8.4M – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “Plus Products Inc (CNSX:PLUS) California’s Leading Gummy Manufacturer – Midas Letter” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PLUSâ„¢ Announces the Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Newstrike Brands Ltd (CVE:HIP) CEO on HEXO Corp (TSE:HEXO) Takeover – Midas Letter” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Plus Products Inc. manufactures cannabis products in California. The company has market cap of $78.02 million. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers.