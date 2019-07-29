GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Reaches $12.55 After 8.00% Down Move; United Bancshares (UBOH) Has 0.8 Sentiment

The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 809,262 shares traded or 43.36% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155MThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $700.88 million company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $11.55 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTT worth $56.07 million less.

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 5 trimmed and sold equity positions in United Bancshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 586,406 shares, up from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $68.59 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.97% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 303,888 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.

The stock decreased 10.00% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 4,448 shares traded or 144.53% up from the average. United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) has risen 0.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, June 24.

