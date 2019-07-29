GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Reaches $12.45 Yearly Low; RJD GREEN (RJDG) Sellers Decreased By 70.11% Their Shorts

RJD GREEN INC (OTCMKTS:RJDG) had a decrease of 70.11% in short interest. RJDG’s SI was 13,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70.11% from 46,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.004. About 5,000 shares traded. RJD Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RJDG) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.45 target or 8.00% below today’s $12.45 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $695.30 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $11.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $55.62M less. The stock decreased 6.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 638,339 shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $695.30 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

RJD Green, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on acquiring and managing assets and companies in green environmental, energy, and specialty contracting services sectors. The company has market cap of $1.30 million. The firm was formerly known as Silex Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RJD Green, Inc. in October 2014. It has a 0.45 P/E ratio.