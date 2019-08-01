GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Reaches $11.76 1 Year Low; United Financial Bancorp (UBNK)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.05 target or 6.00% below today’s $11.76 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $656.76M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $11.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $39.41M less. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 140,420 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 50 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 49 sold and reduced positions in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 34.49 million shares, up from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $656.76 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) rating on Monday, June 24. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $40 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $710.73 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 18.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 300,217 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp Assets Totaled $7.07 B at March 31; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 16/05/2018 – United Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.76% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 3.59 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 1.84% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.72% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,294 shares.

