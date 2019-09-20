GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. 23 0.31 N/A -4.70 0.00 Vonage Holdings Corp. 12 2.69 N/A 0.04 295.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GTT Communications Inc. and Vonage Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GTT Communications Inc. and Vonage Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -5.1% Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s 0.26 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GTT Communications Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Vonage Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Vonage Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTT Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GTT Communications Inc. and Vonage Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 2 2.67

$24.5 is GTT Communications Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 149.49%. Competitively Vonage Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $15.67, with potential upside of 28.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that GTT Communications Inc. seems more appealing than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GTT Communications Inc. and Vonage Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 88.2% respectively. GTT Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29.3%. Competitively, 4.9% are Vonage Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86% Vonage Holdings Corp. -0.64% 7.36% 27.7% 36.26% -2.67% 42.04%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Vonage Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vonage Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors GTT Communications Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.