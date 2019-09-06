GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) and Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Comparison side by side

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) and Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. 25 0.31 N/A -4.70 0.00 Boingo Wireless Inc. 19 2.11 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GTT Communications Inc. and Boingo Wireless Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GTT Communications Inc. and Boingo Wireless Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -5.1% Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.9% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Boingo Wireless Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GTT Communications Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Boingo Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Boingo Wireless Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GTT Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GTT Communications Inc. and Boingo Wireless Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of GTT Communications Inc. is $24.5, with potential upside of 149.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of GTT Communications Inc. shares and 95.6% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares. Insiders owned 29.3% of GTT Communications Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Boingo Wireless Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86% Boingo Wireless Inc. -3.96% -18.28% -33.77% -35.81% -32.8% -26.98%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Boingo Wireless Inc.

Summary

Boingo Wireless Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors GTT Communications Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.