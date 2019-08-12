GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Communication Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. 27 0.21 N/A -4.70 0.00 B Communications Ltd 3 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GTT Communications Inc. and B Communications Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -5.1% B Communications Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GTT Communications Inc. and B Communications Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 B Communications Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

GTT Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 436.51% and an $36 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GTT Communications Inc. and B Communications Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 0% respectively. GTT Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86% B Communications Ltd -10.33% -20.79% -26.94% -70.59% -86.51% -76.23%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than B Communications Ltd.

Summary

GTT Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors B Communications Ltd.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile.Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.