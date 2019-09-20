Gtt Communications (GTT) Valuation Declined While Spitfire Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $379,440; Cornerstone Investment Partners Trimmed Its American Express Co. (AXP) Holding by $9.19 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 22,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 250,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 272,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 1.07 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 74,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 708,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.42M, down from 782,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.04% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 113,851 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $68.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.22% or 2,500 shares. The California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 2.85% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co owns 86,001 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt has 0.33% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,900 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.9% or 72,037 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 565,226 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 28,620 were reported by First National. Fairfield Bush Communication invested 0.44% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.08% or 2,292 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,587 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 27,472 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Commerce Mi Adv reported 14,200 shares. 110,870 are held by Bb&T.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.