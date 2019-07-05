Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Value Declined While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed by $1.02 Million Its Stake; American Intl Group (AIG) Shares Rose While Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $664,608

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 119,625 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 1.42 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

