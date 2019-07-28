Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Price Declined While Spruce House Investment Management Lifted Its Position; Axiom International Investors Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $19.81 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 495,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.02M, up from 6.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 506,585 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 19,780 shares to 73,825 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 45,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,603 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.