Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Price Declined While Spruce House Investment Management Increased Holding by $50.15 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jag Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $786,096

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 4,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 18,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 507,543 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 477,877 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares to 233,797 shares, valued at $27.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 79,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt holds 160 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Qci Asset holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 195,805 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Epoch Inv Prtnrs, New York-based fund reported 155,913 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Co holds 5,228 shares. Kings Point Cap invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa has 3.74% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 205,623 shares. 1,450 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability. Fragasso Group Inc Inc holds 7,840 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 0.11% or 16,674 shares. Axa has 441,781 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 825 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).