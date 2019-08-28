Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Spruce House Investment Management Raised Holding by $50.15 Million as Shares Declined; Capital City Trust Company Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 2.61M shares traded or 191.28% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why GTT Communications Stock Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KPTI, JE and GTT – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GTT – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) and Encourages GTT Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.