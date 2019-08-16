Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Spruce House Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $50.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Trimmed Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 5.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 638,793 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GTT -45% on worst day in seven years – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

