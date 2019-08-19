Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Regent Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 7,135 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 11,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 190,268 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 74,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 20,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 325,114 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 2,035 shares. Assetmark holds 1,207 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,993 shares. Private Tru Na owns 2,957 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 160 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 7,135 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp holds 2,360 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.04% or 7.23M shares. Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mngmt Communication Al has invested 0.6% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Virtu Fin Ltd invested in 4,842 shares. Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.03% or 90,818 shares. Community Service Group Llc holds 3.09% or 68,339 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp accumulated 0.01% or 95,281 shares. Moreover, Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 15,514 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.23% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05M for 8.86 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares to 53,138 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $141.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).