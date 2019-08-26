Gtt Communications (GTT) Position Upped by Spruce House Investment Management Llc; Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $21.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 2.27M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.56M market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 214,197 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 13,013 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 2.96 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd owns 624,784 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.56 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 56,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Group stated it has 1.77 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com holds 18,696 shares. Carroll Finance stated it has 2,308 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 18,697 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 162,267 shares. American Ins Company Tx has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 47,765 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0% stake. Essex Invest Management Limited Com has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 680 shares. Adirondack Tru Co accumulated 2,331 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.