Gtt Communications (GTT) Position Upped by Goodnow Investment Group Llc; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Jennison Associates Decreased Stake by $2.18 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 606.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 635,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 739,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, up from 104,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 293,516 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 10,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 560,457 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.39 million, down from 570,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $212.63. About 2.00M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 37,416 shares to 382,700 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 24,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,799 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).