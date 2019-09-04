Gtt Communications (GTT) Position Upped by Bislett Management Llc; Earnest Partners Holds Position in Check Point Soft (CHKP)

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 498,923 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Check Point Soft (CHKP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 7,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 960,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.49 million, up from 952,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Check Point Soft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 137 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 107,573 shares to 544,500 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

