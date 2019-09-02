Gtt Communications (GTT) Position Has Boosted by Bislett Management Llc; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Upped Holding by $2.65 Million as Stock Rose

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36 million shares traded or 43.28% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 10,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 60,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, up from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc owns 33,306 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Axiom International Investors Ltd Liability De has 1.31% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.52M shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Company LP reported 879,244 shares. Allstate stated it has 3,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 130 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Franklin Res has 3.63 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,000 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 46,941 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 2,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 33,850 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares to 3,427 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 15,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,756 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).