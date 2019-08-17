Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Valuation Declined While Spruce House Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $50.15 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Holds Holding in Total Sa Adr (TOT)

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.89M market cap company. The stock increased 7.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 867,562 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 5,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 183,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 178,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19,077 shares to 14,154 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,869 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

