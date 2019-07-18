Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Valuation Declined While Spitfire Capital Lifted by $612,000 Its Holding; As Netgear (NTGR) Market Valuation Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Boosted by $455,400 Its Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 11,120 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 237.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 3,043 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 116,700 shares to 130,100 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 84,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $738,382 activity. WERDANN MICHAEL A also sold $116,374 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares. 11,588 shares valued at $450,806 were sold by LO PATRICK CS on Thursday, January 31. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN also sold $26,371 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rogers Tamesa sold $78,387.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Parkside State Bank And owns 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 20,109 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 122,851 shares. Pdt Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 46,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Voloridge Inv Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has 26,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). D E Shaw & Inc owns 11,068 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 785,906 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 41,522 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 1,500 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 7,713 shares.

