Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Valuation Declined While Nantahala Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.10 Million; As Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped by $5.35 Million Its Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 238,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 648,218 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, down from 886,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 140,972 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 36,223 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 418,690 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $90.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE).

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) CEO Richard Calder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.