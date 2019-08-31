Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position Has Increased by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 17.74 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21 million, up from 16.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 3.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36M shares traded or 44.08% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 16,381 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Dupont Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Legal General Gp Inc Plc reported 203,370 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 44,796 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11.04 million shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,735 shares. Southeastern Asset Management Incorporated Tn invested in 1.7% or 10.32 million shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Schroder Inv Management Gp holds 47,501 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 15,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 35,294 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

