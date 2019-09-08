Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Spruce House Investment Management Raised Its Position by $50.15 Million; Virtu Financial Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $2.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 77.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 18,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,407 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 23,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 797,541 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,882 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 25,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

