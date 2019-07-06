Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Spruce House Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Exchange Capital Management Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $359,973; Stock Price Declined

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 180,909 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,356 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 6,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.24% or 38,862 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Company has 8,069 shares. Df Dent invested in 0.03% or 6,693 shares. Winfield Associates reported 7,452 shares stake. 14,602 were reported by Lvm Mgmt Mi. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.36% stake. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.24% or 138,590 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Inc invested in 67,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Benedict Fin holds 8,492 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd, Arizona-based fund reported 53 shares. 2,304 are owned by Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A. Macquarie Gp holds 0.02% or 65,344 shares in its portfolio. Sather Fincl stated it has 2,291 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.34M shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,864 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 13,290 shares valued at $2.66M was made by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

