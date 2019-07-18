Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Spruce House Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $50.15 Million; Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) Stock Price Declined While Thomas White International LTD Lifted Its Position

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 365,531 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 52,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,652 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 121,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 198,097 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 2.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY) by 31,319 shares to 165,105 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 34,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Smc Corp Japan Adr (SMCAY).