Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Spitfire Capital Upped Its Stake by $612,000; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Boosted Its Verizon Comms (VZ) Position

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 533,591 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc accumulated 34,396 shares. 7,608 are held by Condor Management. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,330 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 90,967 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 1.06% or 82,152 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sfmg Ltd Liability Company owns 16,189 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Management has invested 1.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Illinois-based Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aspen Mngmt Inc stated it has 15,947 shares. Btr Management Inc reported 32,042 shares stake. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 12,692 shares. Panagora Asset holds 1.86 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

