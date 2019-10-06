Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Raised Position; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Increased Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 606.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 635,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 739,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, up from 104,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 316,117 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 84,165 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.64M, up from 68,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 229,779 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,057 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated stated it has 46,468 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. 7,169 are held by Kwmg Limited Company. Mitchell reported 2,958 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 543,388 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 2,696 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 3,762 shares. Allstate holds 0.3% or 46,748 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 601 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,870 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc accumulated 17,465 shares. Ent Finance Services Corporation reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Int Sarl accumulated 10,380 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Bryn Mawr accumulated 0.11% or 5,332 shares.

