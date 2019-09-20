Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Cove Street Capital Increased Stake by $1.24 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $506,142 as Market Value Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $184.07. About 202,767 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 73,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 569,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 496,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 123,695 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $93.41 million for 40.37 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 59,700 shares to 60,200 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 769,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.18% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 11,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 204,176 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr reported 21,793 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 4,727 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 5,429 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor holds 0.3% or 1,978 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 86,433 shares. Brinker holds 0.1% or 10,059 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability owns 0.36% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 5,182 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 22,950 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has 2.54M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

