GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 23.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GSX Techedu Inc. and RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GSX Techedu Inc. and RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.3% 5.7%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSX Techedu Inc. Its rival RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GSX Techedu Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. was more bullish than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman Ltd beats GSX Techedu Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.