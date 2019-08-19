GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Contrasting side by side

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wah Fu Education Group Limited
|3
|2.20
|N/A
|0.13
|24.20
In table 1 we can see GSX Techedu Inc. and Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wah Fu Education Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
GSX Techedu Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSX Techedu Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares and 0% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|9.01%
|30.54%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|23.57%
|Wah Fu Education Group Limited
|1.93%
|1.6%
|-31.54%
|0%
|0%
|-22.69%
For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance while Wah Fu Education Group Limited has -22.69% weaker performance.
Summary
Wah Fu Education Group Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors GSX Techedu Inc.
