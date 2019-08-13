GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aspen Group Inc.
|5
|2.35
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GSX Techedu Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides GSX Techedu Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aspen Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-23.6%
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSX Techedu Inc. Its rival Aspen Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Aspen Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GSX Techedu Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
GSX Techedu Inc. and Aspen Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 53.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Aspen Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|9.01%
|30.54%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|23.57%
|Aspen Group Inc.
|-3.62%
|-0.5%
|-13.07%
|-9.32%
|-42.17%
|-27.19%
For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. had bullish trend while Aspen Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors GSX Techedu Inc. beats Aspen Group Inc.
