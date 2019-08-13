GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aspen Group Inc. 5 2.35 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GSX Techedu Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GSX Techedu Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aspen Group Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -23.6%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSX Techedu Inc. Its rival Aspen Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Aspen Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GSX Techedu Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GSX Techedu Inc. and Aspen Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 53.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Aspen Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. had bullish trend while Aspen Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GSX Techedu Inc. beats Aspen Group Inc.