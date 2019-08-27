GSX Techedu (GSX) Investors: Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating, Sees $17.0000/Share; Marsico Capital Management Lifted By $319,336 Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 1,784 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 29,909 shares with $5.35 million value, up from 28,125 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 1.25M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

In a report issued to investors and clients on today, Barclays reiterated their Overweight rating on GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)‘s stock. The target price per share would suggest a potential upside of 32.81% from company’s stock close price.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has 28,829 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 253 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,842 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 12,564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,811 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. State Street Corporation has 0.09% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 6.48 million shares. 159 were reported by Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has 265,595 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 23,264 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 634,194 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability accumulated 24,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 24,857 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp holds 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 334 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.52% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 7.90% above currents $201.34 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, April 22. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23600 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 11,089 shares to 28,010 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 4,928 shares and now owns 55,533 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was reduced too.

