GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) Reaches $8.55 After 5.00% Down Move; LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson has $4500 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42’s average target is 9.29% above currents $38.43 stock price. LivePerson had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) latest ratings:

The stock of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 59,550 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $195.87 million company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $8.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GSIT worth $9.79M less.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 686,694 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $195.87 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It has a 117.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.

