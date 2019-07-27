GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) Reaches $8.34 After 6.00% Down Move; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted By $367,372 Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) stake by 172.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 6,334 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 10,014 shares with $581,000 value, up from 3,680 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc now has $6.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 321,837 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

The stock of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 45,138 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $190.97 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It has a 114.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $81,479 activity. $81,479 worth of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares were sold by Lasserre Didier.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.93 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. had sold 4,018 shares worth $246,575. $427,376 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares were sold by BARTH KEVIN G. KEMPER DAVID W had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.20 million on Friday, February 1.

