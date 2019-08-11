GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Contrasting side by side

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.44 N/A 0.00 4110.00 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 2 13.45 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GSI Technology Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GSI Technology Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0.00% 202.2% 0%

Liquidity

GSI Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 0.5 respectively. GSI Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.5% of GSI Technology Inc. shares and 11.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares. 14.9% are GSI Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GSI Technology Inc. beats Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.