GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI). The two are both Semiconductor – Broad Line companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.51 N/A 0.00 3680.00 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 94 3.29 N/A 6.61 15.15

Table 1 demonstrates GSI Technology Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. GSI Technology Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -3.2% NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0.00% 19.1% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

GSI Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NXP Semiconductors N.V. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. GSI Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

GSI Technology Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a consensus price target of $109, with potential upside of 3.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GSI Technology Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14.7% of GSI Technology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors N.V. has 86.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -8.23% -5.64% -7.77% 29.12% 1.94% 43.19% NXP Semiconductors N.V. -1.31% 0.95% 9.02% 19.69% -9.54% 36.69%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.