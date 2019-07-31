GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.51 N/A 0.00 3680.00 Microchip Technology Incorporated 88 4.32 N/A 1.48 58.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GSI Technology Inc. and Microchip Technology Incorporated. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. GSI Technology Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -3.2% Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that GSI Technology Inc. is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GSI Technology Inc. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Microchip Technology Incorporated is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. GSI Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GSI Technology Inc. and Microchip Technology Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the average target price of Microchip Technology Incorporated is $109, which is potential 12.38% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GSI Technology Inc. and Microchip Technology Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 14.7% of GSI Technology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.19% of Microchip Technology Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -8.23% -5.64% -7.77% 29.12% 1.94% 43.19% Microchip Technology Incorporated -6.27% -10.25% -5.91% 18.95% -8.2% 19.3%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Microchip Technology Incorporated beats GSI Technology Inc.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.